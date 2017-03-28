Netherlands 1-2 Italy

From the section

The Netherlands were beaten at home by Italy in their first game since the sacking of head coach Danny Blind.

The Dutch, led by interim manager Fred Grim, went ahead as Quincy Promes' deflected shot wrong-footed 18-year-old Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But the visitors responded almost immediately as Eder drove in a low strike to level.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci pounced on Jeroen Zoet's handling error to give Italy victory in the friendly.

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal and ex-England boss Fabio Capello watched on

The Azzurri are second in their World Cup qualifying group, level on points with leaders Spain.

The Netherlands, though, slumped to fourth in their group following Saturday's defeat against Bulgaria.

Blind was dismissed after the match, with ex-Ajax goalkeeper Grim put in charge until a full-time replacement is found.

