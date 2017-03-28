Match ends, Netherlands 1, Italy 2.
Netherlands 1-2 Italy
The Netherlands were beaten at home by Italy in their first game since the sacking of head coach Danny Blind.
The Dutch, led by interim manager Fred Grim, went ahead as Quincy Promes' deflected shot wrong-footed 18-year-old Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
But the visitors responded almost immediately as Eder drove in a low strike to level.
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci pounced on Jeroen Zoet's handling error to give Italy victory in the friendly.
The Azzurri are second in their World Cup qualifying group, level on points with leaders Spain.
The Netherlands, though, slumped to fourth in their group following Saturday's defeat against Bulgaria.
Blind was dismissed after the match, with ex-Ajax goalkeeper Grim put in charge until a full-time replacement is found.
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1Zoet
- 2Tete
- 3Martins Indi
- 4Hoedt
- 5BlindSubstituted forViergeverat 83'minutes
- 8WijnaldumSubstituted forToornstraat 77'minutes
- 10KlaassenSubstituted forSneijderat 83'minutes
- 6StrootmanSubstituted forVilhenaat 45'minutes
- 7Lens
- 9Depay
- 11PromesSubstituted forBerghuisat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Karsdorp
- 13Veltman
- 14de Ligt
- 15Viergever
- 16Vilhena
- 17Berghuis
- 18Toornstra
- 19Dost
- 20Sneijder
- 21de Jong
- 22Vorm
- 23Cillessen
Italy
- 12Donnarumma
- 5RuganiBooked at 48mins
- 19Bonucci
- 3Romagnoli
- 22ZappacostaSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 62'minutes
- 16De RossiSubstituted forGagliardiniat 37'minutes
- 18Parolo
- 4DarmianSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 89'minutes
- 10VerrattiSubstituted forVerdiat 90+1'minutes
- 17ÉderSubstituted forPetagnaat 69'minutes
- 11ImmobileSubstituted forBelottiat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 2De Sciglio
- 6Candreva
- 7Insigne
- 8Gagliardini
- 9Belotti
- 13Astori
- 14Meret
- 15Spinazzola
- 20Petagna
- 21Sansone
- 23D'Ambrosio
- 24Politano
- 25Verdi
- Referee:
- Jonas Eriksson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 1, Italy 2.
Attempt blocked. Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenny Tete.
Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrea Petagna (Italy).
Foul by Bruno Martins Indi (Netherlands).
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands).
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Simone Verdi replaces Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Matteo Darmian.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Steven Berghuis replaces Quincy Promes.
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Italy).
Attempt saved. Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Netherlands).
Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Attempt saved. Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeremain Lens.
Attempt missed. Marco Parolo (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Nick Viergever replaces Daley Blind.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Wesley Sneijder replaces Davy Klaassen.
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Quincy Promes.
Attempt saved. Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrea Belotti.
Hand ball by Jens Toornstra (Netherlands).
Attempt missed. Marco Parolo (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Jens Toornstra replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Italy).
Attempt saved. Andrea Belotti (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Andrea Petagna replaces Éder.
Attempt blocked. Andrea Belotti (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Parolo.
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Italy).