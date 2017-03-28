Match ends, Portugal 2, Sweden 3.
Portugal 2-3 Sweden
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his home island of Madeira, a day before the local airport is to be named in his honour, as Portugal surrendered a two-goal lead to lose to Sweden.
Portugal led through Ronaldo's 71st international strike and an Andreas Granqvist own goal.
But a Viktor Claesson double and Cavaco Cancelo's injury-time own goal secured a remarkable turnaround for the Swedes.
Ronaldo is expected to attend a naming ceremony at the airport on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Real Madrid star, who captained his country to become European champions last year, was born in the Madeira capital of Funchal before joining Sporting Lisbon and then Manchester United.
Some local politicians had opposed the decision to change the name of Madeira Airport to Cristiano Ronaldo Airport.
"Sometimes, national gratitude has short memory, but Madeira doesn't," Miguel Albuquerque, the president of the Madeira government, said when the name change was announced last year.
Funchal already has a Ronaldo statue and museum, as well as a hotel complex in honour of the Portugal captain.
This was his first appearance for Portugal on his home island, where he paraded the European Championship trophy before kick-off.
But the celebration was somewhat tarnished by a superb Sweden comeback, earning them a third consecutive international win.
Both sides are second in their respective World Cup qualifying groups at the midway point.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 22Coentrão Marafona
- 24Cavaco Cancelo
- 4Novo Neto
- 2Bruno Alves
- 19EliseuSubstituted forCabral Semedoat 45'minutes
- 23Batalha MartinsSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 79'minutes
- 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 45'minutes
- 13DaniloSubstituted forCarvalhoat 45'minutes
- 16Renato Sanches
- 7RonaldoSubstituted forQuaresmaat 58'minutes
- 11Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forÉderat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 3Pepe
- 5Guerreiro
- 6Fonte
- 9Éder
- 10João Mário
- 12Semedo Varela
- 14Carvalho
- 15André Gomes
- 17Afonso Fernandes
- 18Valente Silva
- 20Quaresma
- 21Soares
- 25Cabral Semedo
Sweden
- 12Johnsson
- 16KrafthSubstituted forLustigat 70'minutes
- 4GranqvistSubstituted forJanssonat 45'minutes
- 14HelanderSubstituted forHiljemarkat 90'minutes
- 17Hult
- 6Claesson
- 13Johansson
- 7Larsson
- 19LarssonSubstituted forDurmazat 67'minutes
- 22NymanSubstituted forBergat 87'minutes
- 11Thelin
Substitutes
- 1Olsen
- 2Lustig
- 5Augustinsson
- 8Ekdal
- 9Berg
- 10Forsberg
- 15Hiljemark
- 18Jansson
- 20Toivonen
- 21Durmaz
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 2, Sweden 3.
Goal!
Own Goal by João Cancelo, Portugal. Portugal 2, Sweden 3.
Foul by Renato Sanches (Portugal).
Isaac Kiese Thelin (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Eder (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niklas Hult (Sweden).
Foul by Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal).
Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Oscar Hiljemark replaces Filip Helander.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Sebastian Larsson.
Attempt blocked. Nelsinho (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Quaresma.
Foul by Renato Sanches (Portugal).
Jakob Johansson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Marcus Berg replaces Christoffer Nyman.
Foul by Nelsinho (Portugal).
Isaac Kiese Thelin (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. André Gomes replaces Gelson Martins.
Renato Sanches (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoffer Nyman (Sweden).
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 2, Sweden 2. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jimmy Durmaz with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Nelsinho.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christoffer Nyman.
Hand ball by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Mikael Lustig replaces Emil Krafth because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Viktor Claesson (Sweden) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Jimmy Durmaz replaces Sam Larsson.
Bruno Alves (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Sweden).
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Nelsinho.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Renato Sanches.
Attempt saved. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Ricardo Quaresma replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 2, Sweden 1. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christoffer Nyman with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Isaac Kiese Thelin (Sweden) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niklas Hult.
Luís Neto (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Kiese Thelin (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
João Cancelo (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.