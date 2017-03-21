BBC Sport - Bastian Schweinsteiger: Watch his last goal for Manchester United

Schweinsteiger's last goal for Man Utd

Watch former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger score his second and final goal for Manchester United. Schweinsteiger will join MLS side Chicago Fire.

WATCH MORE: Schweinsteiger leads Germany to World Cup win in 2014

Available to UK users only.

