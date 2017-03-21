BBC Sport - Bastian Schweinsteiger: Watch his last goal for Manchester United
Schweinsteiger's last goal for Man Utd
- From the section Football
Watch former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger score his second and final goal for Manchester United. Schweinsteiger will join MLS side Chicago Fire.
WATCH MORE: Schweinsteiger leads Germany to World Cup win in 2014
Available to UK users only.
