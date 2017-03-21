Scottish Gossip: Moussa Dembele, Rangers step up coach search

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Gordon Strachan admits he faces a selection dilemma up front in Scotland's vital Russia 2018 qualifier against Slovenia on Sunday. Of the five strikers in his 30-man squad - Steven Fletcher, Leigh Griffiths, Chris Martin, Steven Naismith and Jordan Rhodes - only Rhodes started for his club at the weekend. (National)

Hibernian striker Jason Cummings is a summer target for Sunderland, who would be willing to meet his club's valuation of £2m. (Herald)

Coach Didier Deschamps tells Celtic striker Moussa Dembele to keep performing and he will get his chance for France after the 20-year-old missed out on the squad for upcoming games against Luxembourg and Spain. (Daily Record)

Rangers are stepping up the search for a Scottish assistant to manager Pedro Caixinha, with interviews beginning in the next 24 hours. (Daily Record)

John 'Bomber' Brown is a candidate for the position as Caixinha's number three, although former skipper Barry Ferguson remains the favourite. (Sun)

Hearts want to sign Slovenian right-back Andraz Struna on a long-term deal and install him as Callum Paterson's replacement when he leaves the club later this year once he recovers from knee ligament damage. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig labels Barcelona star Neymar "football's biggest actor", having tangled with the Brazilian forward on Champions League duty. (Sun)

Sir Alex Ferguson will return to the Old Trafford dugout once more for Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick's testimonial. (Daily Mail)

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews was hit on the side of the head by a coin launched from among the Dundee United fans on Saturday at Stark's Park. (Courier)

More to follow...