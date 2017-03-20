Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss is 'selfish' for silence on job - Chris Sutton

Arsenal have won three Premier League titles under Arsene Wenger - the last in 2004

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is like "an uncle who doesn't want to leave the party", says former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

Wenger, in charge since 1996, said he will announce "very soon" whether he will remain with the Gunners, after reaching a decision on his future.

Arsenal are in danger of ending a second straight season without a major trophy, and Sutton said he should go.

"It's a dictatorship and he surrounds himself with yes men," Sutton added.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wenger will reveal decision on his future 'very soon'

Wenger's contract expires at the end of the season but he has been offered a new two-year deal.

The Frenchman, 67, has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks, with fans responding to defeats in the Premier League, and the 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, by calling for him to leave.

More anti-Wenger banners were held aloft by Gunners fans in the closing stages of last Saturday's 3-1 defeat at West Brom, while in the first half two planes towed banners over the ground - one criticising the manager and the other supporting him.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's The Monday Night Club, Sutton, a Premier League winner as a player with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, added: "He's been selfish. I'm surprised Steve Bould [Wenger's assistant] doesn't get hold of him and say this is the reality.

"He's taking the club backwards. They have just accepted mediocrity.

"His work in the transfer market has been a failure lately.

"Do the right thing and if you're not going to do the right thing then tell us."

Arsenal fans who want Arsene Wenger to leave held up banners during their team's 3-1 defeat at West Brom last Saturday

Arsenal, sixth in the table, are 19 points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League and their last realistic chance of winning a trophy this season is the FA Cup.

They face Manchester City in the semi-final at Wembley on Sunday, 23 April (15:00 BST).

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud said the club's players supported Wenger and wanted him to stay and "continue his adventure".

"We hope we can win the cup and that Arsenal qualify for the Champions League," the France international told Canal Plus.

"We want Arsene Wenger to renew his contract, to continue his adventure, because we support him."