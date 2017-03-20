Manchester City charged by Football Association after draw with Liverpool

Michael Oliver was surrounded by several Manchester City players after awarding Liverpool a penalty
Michael Oliver was surrounded by several Manchester City players after awarding Liverpool a penalty

Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association with failing to "ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during Sunday's game against Liverpool.

It follows an incident "in or around the 50th minute" of the 1-1 draw, when referee Michael Oliver gave the Reds a penalty, penalising Gael Clichy for a raised boot on Roberto Firmino.

James Milner scored from the spot.

City have until 18:00 GMT on Thursday, 23 March to respond to the charge.

Milner's goal gave Liverpool the lead but Sergio Aguero ensured City took a point from a thrilling draw at Etihad Stadium.

Both Clichy and David Silva were booked after Oliver pointed to the spot.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired