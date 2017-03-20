BBC Sport - Team-mates tease Jermain Defoe 'why have you still got England flag on boots?'
'Why have you still got England flag on boots?'
- From the section Football
England and Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe says he has been teased by team-mates about still wearing an England flag on his boots after not being selected for more than three years.
READ MORE: England should beat Lithuania whoever plays up front - Shearer
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired