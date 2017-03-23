World Cup Qualifying - European - Group G
Italy19:45Albania
Venue: Renzo Barbera

Italy v Albania

Gianluigi Buffon
Gianluigi Buffon has conceded 112 goals and kept 57 clean sheets in his 167 caps

    Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will make the 1,000th appearance of his professional career in Friday's World Cup qualifier against Albania.

    It will be his 168th Italy game, making him the most capped European player - above Spain's Iker Casillas and Latvian Vitalijs Astafjevs.

    He needs another 17 caps to break the 184-appearance world record of former Egypt midfielder Ahmed Hassan.

    "It's a huge pleasure," said the 39-year-old Juventus captain.

    Buffon has conceded 799 goals in his 999 games for club and country so far.

    He made his professional debut for Parma in 1995 at the age of 17 and his international debut two years later. He has played 612 times for Juventus since joining them in 2001.

    A World Cup winner in 2006, Buffon has previously said he plans to retire after next year's tournament in Russia.

    And he joked that he plans to go out as Zinedine Zidane did for France in the 2006 final - with a red card.

    "Maybe, I'll do a Zidane and headbutt someone on the pitch."

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Friday 24th March 2017

    View all World Cup Qualifying - European fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1France4310510
    2Netherlands421147
    3Sweden421137
    4Bulgaria4202-46
    5Belarus4022-42
    6Luxembourg4013-41

    B

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Switzerland4400612
    2Portugal4301139
    3Hungary421157
    4Faroe Islands4112-64
    5Latvia4103-63
    6Andorra4004-120

    C

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Germany44001612
    2Northern Ireland421167
    3Azerbaijan4211-27
    4Czech Rep4121-25
    5Norway4103-23
    6San Marino4004-160

    D

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1R. of Ireland4310410
    2Serbia422048
    3Wales413046
    4Austria4112-14
    5Georgia4022-22
    6Moldova4013-91

    E

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Poland4310510
    2Montenegro421157
    3Denmark420226
    4Romania412125
    5Armenia4103-63
    6Kazakhstan4022-82

    F

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1England4310610
    2Slovenia422028
    3Slovakia420256
    4Lithuania4121-25
    5Scotland4112-24
    6Malta4004-90

    G

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Spain43101410
    2Italy4310710
    3Israel430139
    4Albania4202-26
    5Macedonia4004-70
    6Liechtenstein4004-150

    H

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Belgium44002012
    2Greece4310710
    3Bos-Herze421137
    4Cyprus4103-53
    5Estonia4103-103
    6Gibraltar4004-150

    I

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Croatia4310910
    2Ukraine422048
    3Iceland421117
    4Turkey412105
    5Finland4013-31
    6Kosovo4013-111
    View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Tigers Men's Team

    Basketball Open Session
    Gymnastics

    Gymnastics for Women Sessions

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired