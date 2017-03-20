Fifa bans Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey for life for 'match manipulation'

South Africa beat Senegal in Polokwane in the qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life by Fifa for what it calls "match manipulation".

The ban results from a penalty he awarded to South Africa in a 2-1 win over Senegal in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in November.

He penalised Kalidou Koulibaly for handball, but replays showed the ball hit his knee.

Football's world governing body says it will give more details "once the decision becomes final and binding".

Lamptey can now appeal to Fifa and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

One his assistants, David Laryea, also from Ghana, had charges against him dismissed by Fifa's disciplinary committee.

The win for South Africa left them in second place in the four-team group after two matches, with Senegal in third.

Lamptey, who also officiated at the Rio Olympics last year, declined BBC Sport's invitation to comment, saying he would do so later.