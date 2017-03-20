Arsenal deny approach for Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel has led Dortmund into the last eight of the Champions League and his side are third in the Bundesliga

Arsenal have denied they have approached Borussia Dortmund about appointing their manager Thomas Tuchel as a replacement for Arsene Wenger.

The French manager's contract expires at the end of the season but he has been offered a new two-year deal.

Wenger, 67, says he will announce "very soon" whether he will stay after reaching a decision on his future.

However, he has been the target of fans protests after his side's run of four league defeats in five games.

Their latest loss came in a 3-1 defeat at West Brom on Saturday as Arsenal dropped to sixth in the Premier League and face the prospect of failing to finish in the top four for the first time since Wenger joined the club in 1996.

In the first half of the game at the Hawthorns, two planes pulled banners overhead - one criticising the Frenchman and the other supporting him - while there were plenty of anti-Wenger banners displayed by Gunners fans in the closing stages.

Fans hold banners at the Hawthorns calling for Wenger to leave Arsenal

Arsenal were also recently knocked out of the Champions League last-16 knockout stage after being beaten 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich but they have made it through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they will face Manchester City on 23 April.

Tuchel took over at Borussia Dortmund following the departure of current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in summer 2015.

He has led his side to the last eight of the Champions League, while Dortmund are third in the Bundesliga.