Scottish Gossip: Kenny McLean, Pedro Caixinha, Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean tells Rangers they will have to produce something special to catch his side in the race for second place in the Premiership. The Dons are eight points ahead of Rangers with nine games to go. (Press and Journal)

Former captain Michael Stewart has called on Hearts to explain their management structure to fans after director of football Craig Levein was spotted passing messages to head coach Ian Cathro in the 2-0 defeat by Aberdeen. (Scotsman)

The Rangers players will train six days a week for the next two weeks under new boss Pedro Caixinha. (Sun)

One of Rangers' scorers in their win over Hamilton Saturday, Emerson Hyndman, says of the Portuguese: "It's not been long but you can tell he is very excited to be here. He is a very organised manager. He prepares very well for matches. He plays systems and he likes to speak about the opponent and make sure we know what we're doing when we go out there. He's a very good coach in his preparation." (Daily Record)

Head coach Ian Cathro has frequently expressed his ease at his working relationship with Hearts' director of football Craig Levein

Despite being only one win away from the Premiership title, their sixth in a row, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers warns opponents that "we're really motivated to finish the best way we can". (Sun)

Rodgers insists Stuart Armstrong is ready to go straight into Scotland's midfield for the crucial World Cup qualifier with Slovenia on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

Hibs midfielder John McGinn insists his full focus this week is on trying to force his way into contention for the Slovenia game. McGinn may be more likely to play in Scotland's friendly against Canada on Wednesday and could be free to play for Hibs against Falkirk on Saturday if Scotland manager Gordon Strachan indicates he is unlikely to feature against Slovenia the following day. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell striker Scott McDonald feels too many individual errors, including his own, cost the team points in the 2-1 defeat by St Johnstone, manager Stephen Robinson's first game in charge. "We still manage to make silly errors and put ourselves in silly positions. We need to cut that out, it's as simple as that," says the Australian. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Prestonpans boxer Josh Taylor reckons his lengthy amateur career and extensive sparring work in camp can prepare him for everything South African champion Warren Joubert has to throw at him at Meadowbank on Friday when the Scot defends his Commonwealth super-lightweight title. (Herald)

Stuart Hogg made a few try-saving tackles against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg says he jaw is sore from smiling so much in a week in which his wife gave birth to their baby girl Olivia and he helped the national team to a win over Italy in Vern Cotter's final game in charge. (Daily Mail)

Cotter departs for France with Scotland's 14-try haul in the 2017 Six Nations a new team record, while their current world ranking of fifth places them above the rugby powerhouses of France, South Africa and Wales. (Scottish Daily Express)

Cotter will become the highest paid coach in the sport when he begins a three-year-deal with Montpellier which is worth £2.5m. (Daily Record)

Scotland's 29-0 win over Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday was a second successive whitewash for the Azzurri, and their seventh in 18 tournaments. They have finished bottom of the table 12 times and have won away from home just twice — both times against Scotland when the wounds the Scots suffered were largely self-inflicted. (Times)

Glasgow's Tollcross pool will host the European Short Course Swimming Championships in 2019. The event will be delivered in partnership by Glasgow Life on behalf of Glasgow City Council, EventScotland, British Swimming and UK Sport. (Evening Times)