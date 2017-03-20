BBC Sport - MOTD3: Why was Man City v Liverpool a 'superb' match?
MOTD3: Why was Man City v Liverpool 'superb'?
- From the section Football
Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy join Mark Chapman on MOTD3 to discuss the "superb" 1-1 draw between Manchester City and Liverpool, and explain why the match proved these two sides will not win the Premier League title this season.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
