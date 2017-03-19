BBC Sport - Man City 1-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp feels Reds 'needed a bit more luck'

Liverpool needed a bit more luck - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels his side "needed a bit more luck" but was "more than OK" with his side's performance after their 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Watch highlights from this game on Match of the Day 2 tonight from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.

