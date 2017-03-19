BBC Sport - Man City 1-1 Liverpool: Pep Guardiola says draw 'one of the most special days of my life'

'Liverpool draw one of the most special days of my life'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola describes his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool as "one of the most special days of my life".

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Watch highlights from this game on Match of the Day 2 tonight from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.

Top videos

Video

'Liverpool draw one of the most special days of my life'

Video

Woods wins bronze despite crash

Video

Leicester dominate BBL Trophy final - best baskets

Video

Mourinho 'super happy' after Boro win

Video

Great tries from the 2017 Women's Six Nations

Video

Liverpool needed a bit more luck - Klopp

Video

GB's Atkin wins world slopestyle bronze

Video

Spurs in a fantastic position - Pochettino

Video

Best plays: Sevenoaks Suns win WBBL Trophy final

Video

Wenger will reveal decision on his future 'very soon'

Video

England denied Grand Slam by Ireland

Video

Highlights: Rangers 4-0 Hamilton

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Course
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired