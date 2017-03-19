Arsenal Ladies: Women's FA Cup defence starts with 10-0 win over Tottenham

Danielle van de Donk scored six goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last season

Women's FA Cup holders Arsenal Ladies thrashed local rivals Tottenham 10-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

Danielle van de Donk scored a hat-trick for the hosts, while former Sunderland striker Beth Mead scored on her debut.

Chelsea, who lost to Arsenal in last year's final, also cruised into round six with a 7-0 win over Doncaster.

Bristol City beat Millwall 5-0, while wins for Liverpool, Notts County, Birmingham and Sunderland ensured an all-WSL 1 quarter-final line-up.

Liverpool Ladies beat Merseyside rivals Everton, with Shanice van de Sanden scoring the winner in extra time after the teams had finished the 90 minutes level at 1-1.

Birmingham Ladies beat West Brom 2-0 in Marc Skinner's first game in charge, while Notts County and Sunderland progressed with narrow wins over Yeovil and Aston Villa respectively.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Monday at 11:40 GMT.

Fifth round results