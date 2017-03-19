BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Everyone's talking about the Arsenal manager's future

Arsene Wenger: Time to go at Arsenal?

BBC Sport looks at the future of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal after his side lost 3-1 away against West Brom - a fourth defeat in five league games.

MATCH REPORT: West Brom 3-1 Arsenal

WATCH MORE: Wenger will reveal decision on his future 'very soon'

Top videos

Video

Arsene Wenger: Time to go at Arsenal?

Video

'Liverpool draw one of the most special days of my life'

Video

Woods wins bronze despite crash

Video

Mourinho 'super happy' after Boro win

Video

Leicester dominate BBL Trophy final - best baskets

Video

Great tries from the 2017 Women's Six Nations

Video

Liverpool needed a bit more luck - Klopp

Video

GB's Atkin wins world slopestyle bronze

Video

Spurs in a fantastic position - Pochettino

Video

That chaotic 20-minute ending - in two minutes

  • From the section Wales
Video

Best plays: Sevenoaks Suns win WBBL Trophy final

Video

Wenger will reveal decision on his future 'very soon'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Course
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired