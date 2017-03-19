BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-1 Southampton: Spurs in a fantastic position - Mauricio Pochettino
Spurs in a fantastic position - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side are in a "fantastic position" after their 2-1 win over Southampton keeps them second in the table heading into the international break.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton
Watch highlights from this game on Match of the Day 2 tonight from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired