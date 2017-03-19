BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-1 Southampton: Spurs in a fantastic position - Mauricio Pochettino

Spurs in a fantastic position - Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side are in a "fantastic position" after their 2-1 win over Southampton keeps them second in the table heading into the international break.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton

Watch highlights from this game on Match of the Day 2 tonight from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.

Top videos

Video

Spurs in a fantastic position - Pochettino

Video

Woods wins bronze despite crash

Video

Great tries from the 2017 Women's Six Nations

Video

Mourinho 'super happy' after Boro win

Video

GB's Atkin wins world slopestyle bronze

Video

Best plays: Sevenoaks Suns win WBBL Trophy final

Video

Wenger will reveal decision on his future 'very soon'

Video

England denied Grand Slam by Ireland

Video

Highlights: Rangers 4-0 Hamilton

Video

France beat Wales after 20 added minutes

Video

Highlights: Aberdeen 2-0 Hearts

Video

Agnew praises 'excellent' Boro attitude

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Course
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired