BBC Sport - Middlesbrough 1-3 Man Utd: Steve Agnew praises 'excellent' attitude
Agnew praises 'excellent' Boro attitude
- From the section Football
Middlesbrough caretaker boss Steve Agnew says he is proud of his side and praises their "excellent attitude" despite losing 3-1 at home against Manchester United.
MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 1-3 Man Utd
Watch highlights from this game on Match of the Day 2 tonight from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired