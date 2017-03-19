World Cup 2018: Scotland better than current group place - Barry Bannan

Back-to-back 3-0 defeats by Slovakia and England have left Scotland second bottom of their group

International friendly: Scotland v Canada Date: Wednesday 22 March Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Midfielder Barry Bannan believes Scotland are in a "false position" as they prepare for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

The Scots warm up for next Sunday's visit of the Slovenians with a friendly against Canada on Wednesday.

Gordon Strachan's side are fifth in World Cup Qualifying Group F on four points, four behind Slovenia.

"I think we're better than fifth position," Bannan, 27, told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"The results have proved that we aren't at the minute. We're in a false position really, by our own standards.

"It's up to us now to turn this around. It's up to us to go out there and perform. It's time to try and get the results and the performance as well."

Scotland lost 3-0 to group leaders England in their last qualifier and Gareth Southgate's side hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Slovenia.

"We had more than enough [chances] at Wembley to go into the lead and we never took them," Bannan said. "When you're playing against these top teams, they'll punish you.

"Chances aren't going to be coming all the time for us, so we need to, when we get our chances, take them and be more clinical."

Bannan's Sheffield Wednesday team-mates, Steven Fletcher, 29, and Jordan Rhodes, 27 - both forwards - join the midfielder in Strachan's squad for the double-header.

Rhodes and Fletcher have rarely started together for club or country

The national coach has tended to select Fletcher in squads ahead of Rhodes, but the latter has been keeping his team-mate out of the Wednesday team since arriving on loan from Middlesbrough.

"It's good for the country," added Bannan. "They're two different players, completely, to be honest.

"I've seen that since I've been training with them. They've got two different qualities, but the qualities that they've got is a massive boost for the country."

Meanwhile, West Brom duo Matt Phillips and James Morrison are both expected to miss Scotland's meeting with Canada at Easter Road after missing the Baggies' win over Arsenal.