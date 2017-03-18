Rangers 4-0 Hamilton: Pedro Caixinha wants team to 'play like they are kids'

Caixinha made just one change to the Rangers starting line-up

New manager Pedro Caixinha encouraged Rangers to play with the freedom of children as he opened his account with a comfortable 4-0 win over Hamilton.

Emerson Hyndman and Clint Hill scored first-half goals, with Martyn Waghorn and Lee Wallace on target after the interval in a one-sided contest.

"It was my first statement to the players today - I want you to enjoy," said Caixinha.

"I want our team to play like they are kids. Kids love to play football."

Rangers remain eight points behind Aberdeen in the race for second place in the Premiership, with Caixinha making just one change to the side that started last weekend's 1-1 draw at leaders Celtic.

"We have had just four days to work," he said.

"But I need to be happy with the attitude, the pace, the quality of work as a team and of course I need to be happy to start with a win because if you want a winning culture and a winning mentality, the first step is always important.

"We still have a lot of work in front of us, still have a lot of things to keep working on.

"But I am very happy with the work the players did today on the pitch."

Hamilton need to 'go again'

Accies, who also lost 6-0 at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup two weeks ago, dropped to the bottom of the table on goal difference behind Inverness CT, who picked up a point in the Highlands derby.

After playing the top four clubs in recent weeks, boss Martin Canning hopes an easing of the fixture list can see his side recover.

"It is never nice when you are bottom of the league," he said. "But to play the top four teams is a real difficult run.

"Now we have nine games against teams who are all going to be on a par with us and who we can go and beat.

"We need to dust ourselves down and go again. It is going to be a big nine games and all games I believe we can go and win."