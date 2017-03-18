Michail Antonio: West Ham winger set to miss England duty with injury

West Ham winger Michail Antonio was set to make his England debut this month

West Ham winger Michail Antonio is likely to be withdrawn from the England squad because of a hamstring injury, says Hammers manager Slaven Bilic.

The 26-year-old reported the injury after Saturday's 3-2 Premier League defeat by Leicester City, having played the full 90 minutes at London Stadium.

England face Germany in a friendly on 22 March before hosting Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier on 26 March.

"It looks like Michail won't be able to go with the England squad," said Bilic.

"He felt something. He played the whole game but the medical team have told me now. He didn't limp off, though, so we will see."

Antonio was set to make his international debut this month, and his absence would further weaken the attacking options of England boss Gareth Southgate.

Forwards Harry Kane, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Welbeck and Wayne Rooney are all out through injury, while Theo Walcott was left out of the squad.

In addition to Antonio, West Ham lost centre-back Winston Reid to a leg injury, while midfielder Pedro Obiang was taken off on a stretcher after rolling his ankle.

On the injuries to Antonio and Reid, Bilic said: "Hopefully, they will be fit after the international break."