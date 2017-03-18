BBC Sport - West Ham 2-3 Leicester: Slaven Bilic 'frustrated' with West Ham defeat
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says he is "very frustrated" with his side's 3-2 defeat at home against Leicester, but gives "huge credit" to Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for denying the Hammers a point.
