BBC Sport - West Ham 2-3 Leicester: Craig Shakespeare 'proud of results so far'

Shakespeare 'proud of results so far'

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says he is "delighted" to go into the international break with three points after their 3-2 win away against West Ham, and is "proud" of the team's results so far.

MATCH REPORT:

Watch all Saturday's goals on Match of the Day at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Shakespeare 'proud of results so far'

Video

Wenger will reveal decision on his future 'very soon'

Video

Scotland seal bonus-point win over Italy

Video

Season isn't finished yet - Conte

Video

Thompson try seals Women's Six Nations Grand Slam for England

Video

Norberg wins dramatic ski cross final

Video

Allardyce praises Palace's 'huge amount of effort'

Video

Pulis not taking credit for sub Robson-Kanu's goal

Video

Naeslund completes dominant ski cross victory

Video

Bilic 'frustrated' with West Ham defeat

Video

Wenger calls for 'togetherness' after defeat

Video

'Michael Conlan can change face of boxing'

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired