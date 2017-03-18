BBC Sport - Everton 4-0 Hull City: Ronald Koeman pleased with 'good run' of results
Koeman pleased with 'good run' of results
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says he is pleased with his side's "really good run" after their 4-0 victory over Hull City gives them a sixth successive Premier League win at Goodison Park for the first time since April 2014.
