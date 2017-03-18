BBC Sport - Everton 4-0 Hull City: Ronald Koeman pleased with 'good run' of results

Koeman pleased with 'good run' of results

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says he is pleased with his side's "really good run" after their 4-0 victory over Hull City gives them a sixth successive Premier League win at Goodison Park for the first time since April 2014.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 4-0 Hull City

Watch all Saturday's goals on Match of the Day at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Koeman pleased with 'good run' of results

Video

England denied Grand Slam by Ireland

Video

Wenger will reveal decision on his future 'very soon'

Video

France beat Wales after 20 added minutes

Video

Scotland seal bonus-point win over Italy

Video

Season isn't finished yet - Conte

Video

Ireland deserved to win - Jones

Video

Shakespeare 'proud of results so far'

Video

Norberg wins dramatic ski cross final

Video

Allardyce praises Palace's 'huge amount of effort'

Video

Howe 'delighted' with back-to back wins

Video

'Did France cheat?' 'I wouldn't use that term'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired