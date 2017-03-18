BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford: Sam Allardyce praises Palace's 'huge amount of effort'
Allardyce praises Palace's 'huge amount of effort'
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce feels his team are looking "very solid" and praises their "huge amount of effort" after their 1-0 victory over Watford at Selhurst Park, a third successive victory in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford
