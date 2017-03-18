Scotland v Canada: Matt Phillips and James Morrison could miss friendly

West Brom midfielder Matt Phillips has four caps for Scotland

Matt Phillips and James Morrison are both set to miss Scotland's friendly with Canada on Wednesday after missing West Brom's win over Arsenal.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis was quoted as saying Phillips would withdraw from the squad with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Morrison does still have a chance of making next Sunday's must-win World Cup qualifier at Hampden against Slovenia despite an ankle problem.

Both will meet up with the squad on Monday, when they will be assessed.

Phillips, 26, had returned to the squad for the first time since last summer's friendlies against Italy and France but has missed West Brom's last three matches.

Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan has arranged the friendly in Edinburgh as a warm-up for next Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

His side sit fifth in Group F after picking up only four points from their opening four games.

A continuing worry for Strachan is the lack of starts for his potential strikers.

Steven Fletcher was a late substitute for Sheffield Wednesday as Scotland team-mate Jordan Rhodes was again a preferred starter in Friday's 2-0 defeat by Reading.

Steven Naismith was a substitute again for Norwich City but played 60 minutes of the 2-0 win over Barnsley after replacing the injured Wes Hoolahan.

Chris Martin was an unused substitute for Fulham's 3-1 win over Wolves.

Meanwhile, Ikechi Anya, who is favourite to fill the troublesome right-back position, was left on the bench for Derby County's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Stoke City right-back Phil Bardsley, who was overlooked again by Strachan, played 90 minutes of Stoke City's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea before being sent off in stoppage time.

As did Steven Whittaker, who was given a rare start this season by Norwich - only his 14th appearance of the season - and was also not in the Scotland squad.

Grant Hanley was given his first start by Newcastle United in nine games in a 0-0 draw away to Birmingham City and will hope to continue at the heart of Strachan's defence.