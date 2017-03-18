Women's FA Cup: Manchester City Women 1-0 Reading Women

Lucy Bronze scored three goals in 23 appearances for Manchester City last season

Carli Lloyd made her Manchester City debut as they beat Reading in the Women's FA Cup fifth round.

World player of the year Lloyd played in Georgia Stanway in the first half, but she was denied by Mary Earps' save.

Earps thwarted Stanway from the penalty spot after the break following a foul on England full-back Lucy Bronze.

City dominated throughout, with Nikita Parris and Jane Ross both denied by Earps, before Bronze headed in from Melissa Lawley's free-kick late on.

Jill Scott came close to doubling the lead soon after, but Earps was able to keep out her low strike.

United States international Lloyd, who joined City on a short-term deal in February, had the ball in the net in the first half, but the whistle had been blown for offside several seconds earlier.

The 34-year-old has joined the defending Women's Super League champions for the Spring Series, which starts in April and ends in June, with her contract also covering City's FA Cup and Champions League campaigns.

Manchester City: Bardsley, Houghton, McManus, Bronze, Walsh, Stokes, Scott, Lloyd, Parris (Asllani 73), Stanway (Ross 66), Lawley.

Subs not used: Hourihan, Christiansen, Middag.

Reading: Earps, Jane, Scott, McGee (Bartrip 90), Furness, Van Den Berg, Green (Allen 75), Estcourt, Chaplen (Bruton 57), Fletcher, Rowe.

Subs not used: Moloney, MacKenzie