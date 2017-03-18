BBC Sport - Stoke 1-2 Chelsea: Antonio Conte says the season 'isn't finished yet'
Season isn't finished yet - Conte
- From the section Football
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says the Blues season "isn't finished" despite a 13-point lead in the Premier League after a 2-1 victory away at Stoke City.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 1-2 Chelsea
