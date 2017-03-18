BBC Sport - West Brom 3-1 Arsenal: Pulis not taking credit for sub Robson-Kanu's goal

Pulis not taking credit for sub Robson-Kanu's goal

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis says he is not taking the credit for substitute Hal Robson Kanu's goal that he scored a minute after coming on in their 3-1 victory at home to Arsenal.

MATCH REPORT:West Brom 3-1 Arsenal

Watch all Saturday's goals on Match of the Day at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

