BBC Sport - Manchester City v Liverpool: Pep Guardiola & Jurgen Klopp on their rivalry
Guardiola & Klopp on rivals' philosophy
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp share their admiration for the coaching philosophy of each other before Sunday's Premier League meeting at the Etihad.
MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester City v Liverpool
Listen to live coverage of Manchester City v Liverpool on BBC Radio 5 live, Sunday, 19 March from 16:30 GMT.
