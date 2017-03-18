Mali clubs Djoliba and Onze Createurs are first casualties of Fifa ban

The Fifa ban on Mali means Bamako-based clubs Djoliba and Onze Createurs are denied the chance to continue in the African Confederation Cup.

Bamako-based clubs Djoliba and Onze Createurs became the first casualties of Fifa's suspension on Mali after they were stopped from playing in African club competition on Saturday and effectively disqualified.

Both clubs had leads from last weekend's first leg matches at home in the second round of the African Confederation Cup, the continent's second tier club competition.

Djoliba were 2-0 up over Egypt's Al Masry and Onze Createurs had a 1-0 advantage over Rwanda's Rayon Sports.

The two clubs had already set off for their return matches in Ismaili and Kigali but were barred from playing after Fifa banned the west African country on Friday, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed in a letter to the Mali Football Federation.

The ban comes after Mali's sports minister Housseini Amion Guindo sacked the executive committee of the country's football federation, in violation of Fifa regulations that member FAs must be able to manage their affairs independently without government interference.

The decision means that Mali, placed 61st in the world rankings, cannot be involved in any international activity of any kind until the dispute is resolved to Fifa's satisfaction.