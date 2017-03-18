Scottish Gossip: Tavernier, Forest, Celtic, Rangers, Paterson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers defender James Tavernier is a summer target for Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton, who left Ibrox last month. (Daily Mail)

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has dismissed new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha's claim he has the best squad in Scotland at Ibrox. (Herald)

And Davies expects runaway Premiership leaders Celtic to be even stronger next season. (Daily Record)

Forest-bound? Tavernier is being linked with a move to the City Ground

Veteran Ibrox forward Kenny Miller knows he has to "earn" a place in new boss Caixinha's future plans, with the Portuguese taking charge of his first match Rangers this weekend. (Daily Star)

With Hamilton Academical Rangers' visitors on Saturday, Accies defender Georgios Sarris has heavily criticised Ibrox striker Joe Garner for his tackle on Dougie Imrie when the sides last met. (Daily Record)

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has all but accepted injured defender Callum Paterson will leave Tynecastle in the summer when his current contract expires. (Scotsman)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor could make his 100th appearance for the club on Sunday against Dundee and says it would be "a special milestone". (Herald)

RUGBY UNION

With Vern Cotter to oversee his final Test as Scotland head coach in Saturday's lunchtime Six Nations match, back-row forward Ryan Wilson believes the New Zealander's departure will be "a loss for Scottish rugby". (Scotsman)

Wilson (right) starts at number eight in Cotter's last match as Scotland head coach

And Wilson hopes the Scots can put last week's heavy defeat by England firmly behind them against the Italians. (National)

But Italy captain Sergio Parisse insists the Azzurri are "confident" of victory at Murrayfield. (Daily Mail)