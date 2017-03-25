Match ends, Hibernian 2, Falkirk 1.
Hibernian 2-1 Falkirk
James Keatings' stoppage-time stunner sent Hibernian 10 points clear at the Scottish Championship summit, after a dramatic win over second-place Falkirk.
Efe Ambrose's first Hibs goal nudged the hosts ahead after 75 minutes.
But barely 60 seconds later, the Hibees defence were caught napping, and Craig Sibbald nodded in a corner to level.
It looked to be heading for a draw, before substitute Keatings cut in from the left and curled home a magnificent winner on his weaker right foot.
Falkirk were quick to let the Hibernian players know the type of game they were in for as early as the opening minute, when Luke Leahy clattered into Martin Boyle. The Bairns defender was lucky not to pick up a very swift booking.
Winger Boyle and defender Darren Mcgregor both had chances blocked in a frantic opening period, while referee Kevin Clancy was a busy man with Tom Taiwo and Luca Gasparotto both finding their way into his book after rash challenges.
The Bairns duo were joined in the book by the industrious Boyle, who saw yellow after reacting angrily to Gasparotto's scything down of Andrew Shinnie, and Hibs top scorer Jason Cummings, who was adjudged to have dived under the challenge of Peter Grant.
Leahy came close for the visitors with a volley from the angle of the penalty box that whistled inches over Ross Laidlaw's crossbar, before Cummings curled a 25-year free kick just wide at the other end.
As the game raged from end to end in the second half, the league leaders eventually made the breakthrough - and it came from an unlikely source.
Ambrose, deployed at right-back in place of skipper David Gray, found himself with a free header eight yards out and bulleted the ball into the back of the net. It was only the sixth goal of the Nigerian's career, and his first for the Easter Road side.
Within a minute, though, Falkirk had silenced the rapturous home crowd. The Hibs defence were caught napping when Sibbald was first to react to a corner played to the near post, and glanced his header into the bottom corner.
The game looked set to end with honours even, but Keatings had other ideas.
The former Hearts striker latched onto partner Brian Graham's knock-down on the left, and on his weaker side, arced the ball beautifully into the top-left corner of Robbie Thomson's goal.
That goal, and the three points it sealed, takes Hibs another step towards the Championship title with seven games remaining.
Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "It was a fitting goal. It was a great game. I thought we were very good. I thought Falkirk played as we expected, very strong. But I thought we thoroughly deserved to win it.
"We score a great goal from a set-play we have worked on, and then we have given them a goal out of nothing. The players are fit and they have a bit more about them, and we have quality as well.
"We wanted maximum points from this game and (third-placed) Morton, who we play on Wednesday."
Falkirk manager Peter Houston: "It's cruel to take. Don't take anything away from the goal, it was a quality goal. The only place the ball could go was in the top corner. So I have to give Keatings credit for the goal.
"Robbie Thomson in goal has not had an awful lot to do. It was a cracking match, both sides served up end-to-end football at times.
"We have to get back on the winning trail. We have lost the last two games, unbelievably. I don't think we deserved to lose against Morton last week and I don't think we deserved to lose today either."
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 31Laidlaw
- 25Ambrose
- 24McGregor
- 23ForsterSubstituted forHanlonat 82'minutes
- 16Stevenson
- 10McGeouch
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forKeatingsat 45'minutes
- 6Bartley
- 17BoyleBooked at 39mins
- 9HoltSubstituted forGrahamat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 35CummingsBooked at 37mins
Substitutes
- 4Hanlon
- 8Fyvie
- 14Handling
- 19Keatings
- 29Graham
- 32Gallacher
- 48Martin
Falkirk
- 24Thomson
- 2KiddBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMuirheadat 81'minutes
- 14Grant
- 15GasparottoBooked at 38mins
- 3LeahyBooked at 80mins
- 8Kerr
- 7TaiwoBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHippolyteat 57'minutes
- 19McHughSubstituted forAustinat 81'minutes
- 10Sibbald
- 33Aird
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 1Rogers
- 4Muirhead
- 11Hippolyte
- 16Austin
- 18Miller
- 21Shepherd
- 28Craigen
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 16,140
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Falkirk 1.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
Booking
Brian Graham (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 2, Falkirk 1. James Keatings (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Efe Ambrose (Hibernian).
Nathan Austin (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fraser Aird (Falkirk).
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Foul by Efe Ambrose (Hibernian).
Nathan Austin (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Aird (Falkirk).
Hand ball by Brian Graham (Hibernian).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Paul Hanlon replaces Jordan Forster.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Nathan Austin replaces Robert McHugh.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Aaron Muirhead replaces Lewis Kidd.
Foul by Jordan Forster (Hibernian).
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Luke Leahy (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Falkirk).
Foul by Brian Graham (Hibernian).
Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Falkirk 1. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Aird with a cross following a set piece situation.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Falkirk 0. Efe Ambrose (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Keatings following a set piece situation.
Brian Graham (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Robert McHugh (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Brian Graham replaces Grant Holt.
Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.