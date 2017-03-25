Exeter City 3-3 Yeovil Town

Match ends, Exeter City 3, Yeovil Town 3.
Exeter City astonishingly battled back from 3-0 down in the 88th minute to earn an unlikely draw at home to West Country rivals Yeovil Town.
After a relatively quiet, goalless first hour, Yeovil stormed into a three-goal lead as Francois Zoko slotted home before Shaylon Harrison and Alex Lacey both headed in.
At that stage, Exeter were set to slip out of the League Two play-off places, while Yeovil looked certain to win for only the second time in 11 league games.
Anything but a Glovers win still seemed unlikely even when David Wheeler drilled in off the post with less than two minutes of normal time remaining.
However, in stoppage time, first Troy Brown headed in to make it 3-2 before Reuben Reid smashed in Jack Stacey's cross at the far post to equalise amid delirium at St James Park.
Exeter remain seventh but are level on points with eighth-placed Carlisle, while Yeovil slipped to 18th, 13 points clear of the relegation zone.
The Grecians' fight back - minute by minute
- 62': Francois Zoko rolls in, Exeter 0-1 Yeovil
- 70': Shaylon Harrison nods in, Exeter 0-2 Yeovil
- 78': Header from Alex Lacey, Exeter 0-3 Yeovil
- 88': David Wheeler fires in, Exeter 1-3 Yeovil
- 90+1': Header from Troy Brown, Exeter 2-3 Yeovil
- 90+2': Reuben Reid smashes home, Exeter 3-3 Yeovil
'I'd have have made six subs if I could'
After the game, Yeovil boss Darren Way said his players needed to take responsibility, telling BBC Somerset: "When the first [Exeter] goal went in, I looked at the body language - it took us long to get up and we looked deflated.
"If I could have made six changes just by looking at their body language, I probably would have.
"With the goals going in in quick succession I think the players have got to take responsibility. We should have managed that game better.
"The players are very disappointed. You have got to be strong enough and resilient enough. As a manager, I have to go over those goals and make sure we do our best to make sure that doesn't happen again."
Exeter manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon: "It is a lesson to our team as well that you can never count your chickens.
"Don't celebrate early. Don't think you are there.
"I want the players to leave today feeling good about themselves because they showed so much character and belief."
A lucky charm?
There was a surprise onlooker in the stands at St James Park - The Walking Dead and Love Actually actor Andrew Lincoln.
Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead, told Devon Live: "One of my oldest and dearest friends happens to be Paul Tisdale. So I've been watching him very avidly throughout his whole career and I've been very proud of him."
