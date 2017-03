Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by several Manchester United players after sending off midfielder Ander Herrera

Manchester United have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association for failing to control their players in last Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea.

United admitted a misconduct charge after referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by several players following the dismissal of midfielder Ander Herrera.

United lost the tie 1-0.

An FA statement said United had "accepted the standard penalty".