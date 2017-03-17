Chris Davies: Celtic don't want to rely on Aberdeen loss to clinch title

Chris Davies' Celtic will win the Scottish Premiership if Aberdeen lose to Hearts, and the Hoops beat Dundee this weekend

Assistant manager Chris Davies says Celtic want to win the Scottish Premiership under their own steam, rather than rely on Aberdeen dropping points.

Brendan Rodgers' side are 25 points clear at the Premiership summit.

They will retain the title with nine games remaining, if second-placed Aberdeen lose to Hearts on Saturday, and Celtic beat Dundee a day later.

"It's not something that we've spoken about or focused on," Davies said.

"For that to happen it would involve us relying on someone else - what we've done this season is just rely purely on ourselves, and that's what we'll always do."

Davies admits the squad will probably watch the Aberdeen match, but says preparing for their own task at Dens Park is the priority.

"We're focusing on Dundee, they've had a good February so we know it's going to be a difficult game," he said. "We're just focusing on that, the game plan, how we can perform and we can control that.

"We can control how we can perform. We can't control what happens at Aberdeen. If it happens, it's great but it's not something we're worried about."

Celtic have not lost a domestic fixture this season, winning 26 league matches and drawing two, while lifting the League Cup in November, and reaching next month's Scottish Cup semi-finals.

In the process, the Hoops racked up 22 consecutive league victories - a run that was only halted on Sunday, when rivals Rangers held them to a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park.

"The bigger picture for us is that it's been a fantastic season and we've performed consistently," Davies added. "I think it's 35 games domestically unbeaten - 33 wins, two draws and a winning run I think of 28 games before the weekend.

"That will be one of the best domestic runs in the history of football, I would have thought, because we've really performed well."

Callum McGregor insists Celtic won't take their foot off the gas - even when they are crowned champions

Midfielder Callum McGregor says being so close to sealing the title at this stage of the season is a "great achievement", but insists, even if Celtic wrap up the title this weekend, the champions want to preserve their unbeaten record for the remainder of the campaign.

"It's that relentlessness to go and get there - it would be great to get over the line maybe this or next week," he said.

"Of course, the manager is always saying to everybody, be relentless in every game that we play. When we get across the line, there's no way we're going to take the foot off the gas, we want to keep going and keep wining games, so that's the way it's going to be."