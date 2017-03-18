Match ends, Athletic Club 1, Real Madrid 2.
Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to five points with a narrow win against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium.
Second-placed Barcelona, who have played the same amount of games as Real, host Valencia on Sunday.
Real, who are chasing their first league title since 2011-12, went ahead through Karim Benzema on 25 minutes.
Veteran striker Aritz Aduriz equalised on 65 minutes, before Casemiro scored the winner three minutes later.
Athletic went into the game with the second-best home record in the league behind Real, and boasting just one defeat all season at the San Mames, which came against Barcelona in August.
Real weathered some early pressure to take the lead as Cristiano Ronaldo squared for Benzema and the France striker placed a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The first half was a heated affair with Casemiro, Dani Carvajal and Aduriz all booked.
Athletic almost equalised immediately after the break, as Aduriz sent a header towards the far post and Keylor Navas and Sergio Ramos got in each other's way, before the defender managed to clear.
The impressive Inaki Williams was Athletic's best attacker and gave Marcelo a torrid time on the left. The 22-year-old, who has been linked with Liverpool, forced Navas into a good save from point-blank range on 64 minutes.
Two minutes later, the equaliser came as Raul Garcia headed a cross across the box to 36-year-old Spanish international Aduriz who placed his header past Navas from close range.
The lead did not last though, as Real quickly responded from a corner.
Toni Kroos' corner was flicked on by Ronaldo to Casemiro at the far post, who controlled with his chest and then shot from close range to score.
Wales forward Gareth Bale, who returned after a two-match ban, was subdued, with a powerful left-footed shot on 27 minutes his best effort in the match.
Las Palmas coach to leave
Elsewhere, Las Palmas coach Quique Setien announced on Saturday he will leave the Canary Island club at the end of the season.
Setien, 58, was hired in October 2015 and has led Las Palmas to safety in each of the past two seasons.
The announcement came a day after they beat Villarreal 1-0, thanks to a Kevin-Prince Boateng strike.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
- 26Arrizabalaga Revuelta
- 18De Marcos Arana
- 27Álvarez
- 4Laporte
- 24Balenziaga Oruesagasti
- 7EtxebarriaSubstituted forRicoat 79'minutes
- 8Iturraspe Derteano
- 11Williams
- 22Raúl GarcíaSubstituted forSusaetaat 86'minutes
- 15LekueSubstituted forMuniain Goñiat 59'minutes
- 20AdurizBooked at 28mins
Substitutes
- 1Iraizoz
- 2Bóveda
- 3Elustondo Urkola
- 10Muniain Goñi
- 14Susaeta
- 17Rico
- 25Saborit Teixidor
Real Madrid
- 1NavasBooked at 90mins
- 2CarvajalBooked at 28mins
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 19ModricSubstituted forVázquezat 62'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 31mins
- 8KroosBooked at 71mins
- 11Bale
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 85'minutes
- 7RonaldoSubstituted forIscoat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Rodríguez
- 13Casilla
- 16Kovacic
- 17Vázquez
- 21Morata
- 22Isco
- 23Danilo
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 49,095
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Athletic Club 1, Real Madrid 2.
Booking
Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Athletic Club. Muniain tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
Markel Susaeta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid).
Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. De Marcos (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Balenziaga with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Markel Susaeta replaces Raul García.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Karim Benzema.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Balenziaga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aduriz (Athletic Club).
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel Rico replaces Beñat Etxebarria.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Balenziaga (Athletic Club).
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
De Marcos (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by De Marcos.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Muniain (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aduriz (Athletic Club).
Goal!
Goal! Athletic Club 1, Real Madrid 2. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo following a corner.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.