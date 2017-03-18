Spanish La Liga
Ath Bilbao1Real Madrid2

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

By Matt Davis

BBC Sport

Karim Benzema
Benzema scored his 16th goal of the season against Athletic

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to five points with a narrow win against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium.

Second-placed Barcelona, who have played the same amount of games as Real, host Valencia on Sunday.

Real, who are chasing their first league title since 2011-12, went ahead through Karim Benzema on 25 minutes.

Veteran striker Aritz Aduriz equalised on 65 minutes, before Casemiro scored the winner three minutes later.

Athletic went into the game with the second-best home record in the league behind Real, and boasting just one defeat all season at the San Mames, which came against Barcelona in August.

Real weathered some early pressure to take the lead as Cristiano Ronaldo squared for Benzema and the France striker placed a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The first half was a heated affair with Casemiro, Dani Carvajal and Aduriz all booked.

Athletic almost equalised immediately after the break, as Aduriz sent a header towards the far post and Keylor Navas and Sergio Ramos got in each other's way, before the defender managed to clear.

The impressive Inaki Williams was Athletic's best attacker and gave Marcelo a torrid time on the left. The 22-year-old, who has been linked with Liverpool, forced Navas into a good save from point-blank range on 64 minutes.

Two minutes later, the equaliser came as Raul Garcia headed a cross across the box to 36-year-old Spanish international Aduriz who placed his header past Navas from close range.

Aritz Aduriz
Aritz Aduriz's equaliser was his ninth La Liga goal of the season

The lead did not last though, as Real quickly responded from a corner.

Toni Kroos' corner was flicked on by Ronaldo to Casemiro at the far post, who controlled with his chest and then shot from close range to score.

Wales forward Gareth Bale, who returned after a two-match ban, was subdued, with a powerful left-footed shot on 27 minutes his best effort in the match.

Las Palmas coach to leave

Elsewhere, Las Palmas coach Quique Setien announced on Saturday he will leave the Canary Island club at the end of the season.

Setien, 58, was hired in October 2015 and has led Las Palmas to safety in each of the past two seasons.

The announcement came a day after they beat Villarreal 1-0, thanks to a Kevin-Prince Boateng strike.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

  • 26Arrizabalaga Revuelta
  • 18De Marcos Arana
  • 27Álvarez
  • 4Laporte
  • 24Balenziaga Oruesagasti
  • 7EtxebarriaSubstituted forRicoat 79'minutes
  • 8Iturraspe Derteano
  • 11Williams
  • 22Raúl GarcíaSubstituted forSusaetaat 86'minutes
  • 15LekueSubstituted forMuniain Goñiat 59'minutes
  • 20AdurizBooked at 28mins

Substitutes

  • 1Iraizoz
  • 2Bóveda
  • 3Elustondo Urkola
  • 10Muniain Goñi
  • 14Susaeta
  • 17Rico
  • 25Saborit Teixidor

Real Madrid

  • 1NavasBooked at 90mins
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 28mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 19ModricSubstituted forVázquezat 62'minutes
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 31mins
  • 8KroosBooked at 71mins
  • 11Bale
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 85'minutes
  • 7RonaldoSubstituted forIscoat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Rodríguez
  • 13Casilla
  • 16Kovacic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Morata
  • 22Isco
  • 23Danilo
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
49,095

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Athletic Club 1, Real Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Athletic Club 1, Real Madrid 2.

Booking

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Athletic Club. Muniain tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.

Markel Susaeta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Foul by Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid).

Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. De Marcos (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Balenziaga with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Markel Susaeta replaces Raul García.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Karim Benzema.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Balenziaga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aduriz (Athletic Club).

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel Rico replaces Beñat Etxebarria.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Balenziaga (Athletic Club).

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

De Marcos (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by De Marcos.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Muniain (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aduriz (Athletic Club).

Goal!

Goal! Athletic Club 1, Real Madrid 2. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo following a corner.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.

Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Real Madrid2720524365
2Barcelona2718635460
3Sevilla2717642057
4Atl Madrid2715752752
5Villarreal2813961948
6Real Sociedad2815310348
7Ath Bilbao2813510344
8Eibar281189541
9Espanyol2810108140
10Alavés2810108-440
11Las Palmas289811-135
12Celta Vigo2610511-635
13Valencia278613-1130
14Real Betis277713-1528
15Deportivo La Coruña276912-1127
16Malaga276813-1226
17Leganés276714-1925
18Granada274716-3119
19Sporting Gijón274617-2818
20Osasuna271818-3711
View full Spanish La Liga table

