Malawi make U-turn over Nations Cup withdrawal

Malawi's footballers were scheduled to begin their CHAN 2018 qualifiers in April.

Malawi will now compete in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying less than a week after stating they would withdraw.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) also said at the time they would pull out of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

But on Thursday, FAM boss Walter Nyamilandu told BBC Sport: "The government has now said not to withdraw, it will find the money.

"I can guarantee we will participate in the 2019 Nations Cup and CHAN 2018."

Malawi have been drawn against Madagascar in their opening match of the 2018 CHAN qualifying campaign which gets underway in April.

They are set to meet the winners of the tie between Comoros and Mauritius at home on 13 June in their first 2019 Nations Cup qualifier.