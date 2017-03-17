BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney or Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Who would win in a boxing match?
Who would win in a boxing match? Rooney or Zlatan?
- From the section Football
Boxer and Manchester United fan Anthony Crolla gives his prediction on who would win in a boxing match between forwards Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
READ MORE: Premier League predictions - Lawro v boxer & Man Utd fan Anthony Crolla
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired