Zanzibar admitted as full Caf member

Caf is now the joint-biggest confederation in Fifa

Zanzibar has been admitted as a full member of the Confederation of African Football and will be able to play in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The archipelago is officially part of Tanzania but has its own government.

Zanzibar was given unanimous approval at Caf's general assembly on Thursday and it's Football Association will now have a vote on continental issues.

It means Caf now has 55 full members and is equal with Uefa as the biggest of Fifa's six confederations.

Zanzibar was previously an associate member, allowing its clubs to play in Caf competitions but its national team was excluded.

Tanzania soccer federation president Jamal Malinzi had called for Zanzibar to be admitted.