Europa League: Man Utd drawn against Anderlecht

Manchester United are hoping to reach the 24 May final at Stockholm's Friends Arena - where Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is having a statue erected in his honour

Manchester United have been drawn against Belgian leaders Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals.

United, considered the favourites by many bookmakers, are the only British club left in Europe's secondary club competition.

Jose Mourinho's team edged past Russian's FC Rostov with a 2-1 aggregate win in the last 16.

French side Lyon play Besiktas, Dutch giants Ajax meet German team Schalke, while Celta Vigo face Belgium's Genk.

The first legs are set to take place on Thursday, 13 April and the return games will follow a week later.

Full draw:

Anderlecht (Bel) v Manchester United (Eng)

Celta Vigo (Spa) v Genk (Bel)

Ajax (Ned) v Schalke (Ger)

Lyon (Fra) v Besiktas (Tur)

Good omens for the Red Devils?

Manchester United have not lost any of their six previous meetings with Anderlecht - which includes a club-record 10-0 win in their first European fixture.

The Red Devils, under legendary manager Matt Busby, thrashed the Belgians in the European Cup preliminary round second leg in September 1956.

The sides last met in the 2000-01 Champions League first group stage - Andy Cole's hat-trick helping United to a 5-1 win at Old Trafford before they lost 2-1 in Belgium.

Anderlecht, who are Belgium's most successful team with 33 domestic titles, finished as Pro League runners-up in 2016.

They finished top of the league at the end of the regular season last weekend, two points clear of Club Brugge ahead of the end-of-season play-offs.