Champions League: Leicester face Atletico Madrid in quarter-final

Leicester City have been drawn against Spanish side Atletico Madrid in their maiden Champions League quarter-final.

The Premier League champions progressed to the last eight by beating Spanish title-chasers Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate.

Leicester will play the first leg against last year's beaten finalists away from home on 11 or 12 April, with the return leg on 18 or 19 April.

Holders Real Madrid face Bayern Munich, while Barcelona take on Juventus and Borussia Dortmund play Monaco.

Atletico are the only side left in the quarter-finals who Leicester have previously played, but the Foxes have not beaten the Spaniards in their four previous meetings.

Diego Simeone's side were beaten by neighbours Real Madrid on penalties in last season's Champions League final.

The 2014 Spanish champions are fourth in La Liga this season, five points adrift of third-placed Sevilla.

Full draw:

Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Leicester City (Eng)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Monaco (France)

Bayern Munich (Germany) v Real Madrid (Spain)

Juventus (Italy) v Barcelona (Spain)

Leicester's previous meetings with Atletico European Cup Winners' Cup first round 25 Oct, 1961 Leicester 1-1 Atletico First leg 15 Nov, 1961 Atletico 2-0 Leicester Second leg Uefa Cup first round 16 Sep, 1997 Atletico 2-1 Leicester First leg 30 Sep, 1997 Leicester 0-2 Atletico Second leg

Revenge? Yes please.

Ian Stringer, BBC Radio Leicester:

Winnable? That was my first reaction. That and revenge following the clubs' meeting in the 1997-98 Uefa Cup.

Referee Remi Harrel sent off Garry Parker in the second leg at Filbert Street with the game in the balance. It eventually finished 4-1 to Atletico on aggregate.

I was in the crowd that night and felt sick afterwards.

It's a winnable tie. Atletico are fourth in La Liga and won't like the Foxes' style of play. They'll have seen how they dispatched Sevilla and won't be looking forward to Jamie Vardy running at them. Wishful thinking, maybe, but it's a good draw for City.

The dream continues. Revenge, 20 years on? Yes, please.

The team everyone wanted to avoid?

Leicester, a 5000-1 shot to win the Premier League last season, are considered the rank outsiders to win the Champions League by most bookmakers.

But after the Foxes beat Europa League winners Sevilla on Tuesday, two of European football's biggest names said they were hoping to avoid them in the last eight.

After sacking title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri last month, Leicester have won all three games under new boss Craig Shakespeare.

"I don't think there will be a single coach who is hoping they face Leicester," said Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane on Thursday. "They keep achieving what they are told they can't achieve."

Juventus and Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon added: "They are a dangerous and passionate team who can cause trouble for opponents who take the initiative."

History-chasing Ancelotti plots Madrid downfall

Holders Real Madrid travel to German champions Bayern Munich, who are now managed by their former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian, 57, led Madrid to 'La Decima' - the 10th time they were crowned European champions - by beating rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time in the 2014 Champions League final.

Ancelotti is aiming to be the first coach to lead three different clubs to the title after also coaching AC Milan to two Champions League victories.

Spanish champions Barcelona will meet Italian counterparts Juventus in a rematch of the 2015 final, when Barca won 3-1 to be crowned European champions for a fifth time.

Juve, who are aiming for a sixth-straight Serie A title, are competing in the quarter-finals for the first time since that defeat.

French leaders Monaco will go to German giants Borussia Dortmund after beating Manchester City in a thrilling away-goals victory after a 6-6 aggregate draw.