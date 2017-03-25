World Cup Qualifying - European - Group F
Scotland19:45Slovenia
Venue: Hampden Park

Scotland v Slovenia

Scott Brown and Jordan Rhodes train with Scotland
Scott Brown is set to return in midfield while Jordan Rhodes is vying for a striking role
World Cup qualifier: Scotland v Slovenia
Date: Sunday, 26 March Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

    Scotland will field a much-changed team from their 1-1 friendly draw with Canada for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden.

    A clutch of Celtic players will return, with Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, James Forrest and Stuart Armstrong all likely to be involved.

    Armstrong could make his international debut, while Leigh Griffiths is also one of five strikers vying for a start.

    Others are Jordan Rhodes, Chris Martin, Steven Fletcher and Steven Naismith.

    Gordon is likely to replace Allan McGregor in goal, having started the last World Cup qualifier, the 3-0 defeat by England in November.

    Ikechi Anya is set to continue at right-back, in the absence of any recognised right-backs in the squad, while Norwich defender Russell Martin could return at centre-back.

    Tierney and Hull's Andrew Robertson are vying to take over from Lee Wallace at left-back, while coach Gordon Strachan has a host of options in midfield.

    Brown is likely to return, with James Morrison, Darren Fletcher and newcomers Tom Cairney and Armstrong offering options alongside the Celtic captain.

    Robert Snodgrass, Matt Ritchie and Forrest are in contention to start in wider roles, while Strachan admits the decision as to who starts up front will be the biggest one he has faced as Scotland boss.

    Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser was in line to play against Canada but a knee problem prevented his involvement, with James Morrison also missing out through injury.

    Scotland are four points adrift of Slovenia, the visitors lying second behind leaders England - who host Lithuania on Sunday - in World Cup Qualifying Group F.

    Victory would keep alive the Scots' faint hopes of a play-off spot as one of the eight best group runners-up.

    The Slovenia squad includes Hearts defender Andraz Struna, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kevin Kampl.

    Scotland squad

    Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Jack Hamilton (Hearts), Allan McGregor (Cardiff City, on loan from Hull City)

    Defenders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Andy Robertson (Hull City), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Lee Wallace (Rangers)

    Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Brown (Celtic), Oliver Burke (Leipzig), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Darren Fletcher (West Brom), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), John McGinn (Hibernian), James Morrison (West Brom), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)

    Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Steven Naismith (Norwich City), Chris Martin (Fulham, on loan from Derby County), Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Middlesbrough)

    Slovenia squad

    Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Vid Belec (Carpi), Jan Koprivec (Anorthosis Famagusta)

    Defenders: Bostjan Cesar (Chievo), Bojan Jokic (Ufa), Andraz Struna (Hearts), Miral Samardzic (Akhisar Belediyespor), Aljaz Struna (Carpi), Miha Mevlja (Rostov), Luka Krajnc (Frosinone), Matija Sirok (Slovenia Domzale)

    Midfielders: Valter Birsa (Chievo), Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina), Jasmin Kurtic (Atalanta), Rene Krhin (Granada), Kevin Kampl (Bayer Leverkusen), Benjamin Verbic (Copenhagen), Nik Omladic (Eintracht Braunschweig), Miha Zajc (Empoli), Matic Crnic (Rijeka), Zan Majer (Domzale)

    Forwards: Milivoje Novakovic (Maribor), Roman Bezjak (Rijeka), Robert Beric (Saint-Etienne)

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Sunday 26th March 2017

    View all World Cup Qualifying - European fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1France4310510
    2Netherlands421147
    3Sweden421137
    4Bulgaria4202-46
    5Belarus4022-42
    6Luxembourg4013-41

    B

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Switzerland4400612
    2Portugal4301139
    3Hungary421157
    4Faroe Islands4112-64
    5Latvia4103-63
    6Andorra4004-120

    C

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Germany44001612
    2Northern Ireland421167
    3Azerbaijan4211-27
    4Czech Rep4121-25
    5Norway4103-23
    6San Marino4004-160

    D

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Serbia5320611
    2R. of Ireland5320411
    3Wales514047
    4Austria521217
    5Georgia5023-42
    6Moldova5014-111

    E

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Poland4310510
    2Montenegro421157
    3Denmark420226
    4Romania412125
    5Armenia4103-63
    6Kazakhstan4022-82

    F

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1England4310610
    2Slovenia422028
    3Slovakia420256
    4Lithuania4121-25
    5Scotland4112-24
    6Malta4004-90

    G

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Spain54101713
    2Italy5410913
    3Israel530209
    4Albania5203-46
    5Macedonia5104-43
    6Liechtenstein5005-180

    H

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Belgium44002012
    2Greece4310710
    3Bos-Herze421137
    4Cyprus4103-53
    5Estonia4103-103
    6Gibraltar4004-150

    I

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Croatia54101013
    2Iceland5311210
    3Ukraine522138
    4Turkey522128
    5Finland5014-51
    6Kosovo5014-121
    View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Mens Rugby Team

    Bath Saracens RFC
    A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

    Winter Ski Training

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired