Scott Brown is set to return in midfield while Jordan Rhodes is vying for a striking role

World Cup qualifier: Scotland v Slovenia Date: Sunday, 26 March Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Scotland will field a much-changed team from their 1-1 friendly draw with Canada for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden.

A clutch of Celtic players will return, with Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, James Forrest and Stuart Armstrong all likely to be involved.

Armstrong could make his international debut, while Leigh Griffiths is also one of five strikers vying for a start.

Others are Jordan Rhodes, Chris Martin, Steven Fletcher and Steven Naismith.

Gordon is likely to replace Allan McGregor in goal, having started the last World Cup qualifier, the 3-0 defeat by England in November.

Ikechi Anya is set to continue at right-back, in the absence of any recognised right-backs in the squad, while Norwich defender Russell Martin could return at centre-back.

Tierney and Hull's Andrew Robertson are vying to take over from Lee Wallace at left-back, while coach Gordon Strachan has a host of options in midfield.

Brown is likely to return, with James Morrison, Darren Fletcher and newcomers Tom Cairney and Armstrong offering options alongside the Celtic captain.

Robert Snodgrass, Matt Ritchie and Forrest are in contention to start in wider roles, while Strachan admits the decision as to who starts up front will be the biggest one he has faced as Scotland boss.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser was in line to play against Canada but a knee problem prevented his involvement, with James Morrison also missing out through injury.

Scotland are four points adrift of Slovenia, the visitors lying second behind leaders England - who host Lithuania on Sunday - in World Cup Qualifying Group F.

Victory would keep alive the Scots' faint hopes of a play-off spot as one of the eight best group runners-up.

The Slovenia squad includes Hearts defender Andraz Struna, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kevin Kampl.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Jack Hamilton (Hearts), Allan McGregor (Cardiff City, on loan from Hull City)

Defenders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Andy Robertson (Hull City), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Lee Wallace (Rangers)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Brown (Celtic), Oliver Burke (Leipzig), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Darren Fletcher (West Brom), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), John McGinn (Hibernian), James Morrison (West Brom), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Steven Naismith (Norwich City), Chris Martin (Fulham, on loan from Derby County), Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Middlesbrough)

Slovenia squad

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Vid Belec (Carpi), Jan Koprivec (Anorthosis Famagusta)

Defenders: Bostjan Cesar (Chievo), Bojan Jokic (Ufa), Andraz Struna (Hearts), Miral Samardzic (Akhisar Belediyespor), Aljaz Struna (Carpi), Miha Mevlja (Rostov), Luka Krajnc (Frosinone), Matija Sirok (Slovenia Domzale)

Midfielders: Valter Birsa (Chievo), Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina), Jasmin Kurtic (Atalanta), Rene Krhin (Granada), Kevin Kampl (Bayer Leverkusen), Benjamin Verbic (Copenhagen), Nik Omladic (Eintracht Braunschweig), Miha Zajc (Empoli), Matic Crnic (Rijeka), Zan Majer (Domzale)

Forwards: Milivoje Novakovic (Maribor), Roman Bezjak (Rijeka), Robert Beric (Saint-Etienne)