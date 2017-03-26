World Cup 2018: Northern Ireland 2-0 Norway

Jamie Ward's second-minute goal gave Northern Ireland the perfect start against Norway

Northern Ireland remain on course for a World Cup play-off spot thanks to an impressive qualifier win over Norway.

Jamie Ward's strike put the hosts in front inside two minutes and Steven Davis set up Conor Washington to fire in the second on 33 at Windsor Park.

Alexander Soderlund hit the crossbar in the first half but it was a disappointing start to Lars Lagerback's managerial reign with the Norwegians.

Northern Ireland are two points clear of third-placed Czech Republic.

World champions Germany beat Azerbaijan 4-1 in Baku on Sunday to remain five points clear of Michael O'Neill's side.

The Czechs earned a 6-0 win over bottom-placed San Marino on Sunday, with Azerbaijan a further point back and the Norwegians surely out of contention 12 off the pace following their defeat at Windsor Park.

Ward strike gives NI perfect start

Ward's strike gave Northern Ireland the perfect start as the Nottingham Forest striker justified his return to the starting line-up by arrowing in his shot from 20 yards.

It set the tone for a dominant first-half display from O'Neill's team although Norway provided a rare threat when Soderlund's dipping volley crashed off the woodwork.

The lead was doubled on 33 minutes with a pinpoint through ball from man of the match and skipper Davis sending Washington clear and the striker slotted in from 10 yards.

Norway improved after the interval but they struggled to carve out clear-cut openings.

Northern Ireland keeper Michael McGovern did make a good save to keep out a long-range Havard Nordtveit free-kick but it was mostly huff and puff stuff from the visitors.