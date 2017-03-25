World Cup Qualifying - European - Group F
England17:00Lithuania
Venue: Wembley Stadium

England v Lithuania

Joe Hart
Joe Hart will win his 70th cap on Sunday - only Gordon Banks (73), David Seaman (75) and Peter Shilton (125) have kept goal more often
England v Lithuania, World Cup qualifying
Date: Sunday, 26 March Venue: Wembley Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live or follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Joe Hart is expected to captain England in Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania but says "it's just an armband" to manager Gareth Southgate.

England skipper Wayne Rooney was left out of the squad, while Gary Cahill, who led the side in Wednesday's defeat by Germany, is suspended.

"The captain's armband is important, but with or without it, [Southgate] expects the same of us all," said Hart.

The Manchester City keeper captained England in a 2-0 loss to Spain in 2015.

"The manager has made it pretty clear it's just an armband to him," added 29-year-old Hart, who is on a season-long loan at Italian side Torino.

"He wants the players, be it Marcus Rashford or myself, to lead.

"When he's here, Wayne is our captain, the England captain, and when he's not here, you'd probably say Jordan (Henderson) and then it moves down from there."

Hart will be without two of the back three who started in front of him in the midweek friendly in Dortmund as Cahill is banned and Manchester United's Chris Smalling is injured.

Manchester City's John Stones is expected to start, while Burnley's Michael Keane and Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson are other options.

"We've got a good conveyor belt and some really good options", said Hart.

"We're certainly not having to downgrade in what we do. It's another opportunity for someone to show what they can do at international level."

England are top of World Cup qualifying group F with 10 points from four games.

Match stats

  • England have not lost a qualification match since October 2009, going 33 without a defeat since then across World Cup and European Championship campaigns.
  • The Three Lions have kept a clean sheet in five of their past six competitive matches.
  • England defeated Lithuania twice in qualification for Euro 2016, winning 4-0 at home and 3-0 away with all seven goals being scored by different players.
  • England are one of two sides yet to concede in European World Cup qualification, along with Germany.
  • Fiodor Cernych has scored in three of Lithuania's qualification matches for the 2018 World Cup to date - all of them have been the first goal of the game.
  • Lithuania have lost four and drawn two of their past six qualifiers away from home.

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Sunday 26th March 2017

    View all World Cup Qualifying - European fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1France4310510
    2Netherlands421147
    3Sweden421137
    4Bulgaria4202-46
    5Belarus4022-42
    6Luxembourg4013-41

    B

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Switzerland4400612
    2Portugal4301139
    3Hungary421157
    4Faroe Islands4112-64
    5Latvia4103-63
    6Andorra4004-120

    C

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Germany44001612
    2Northern Ireland421167
    3Azerbaijan4211-27
    4Czech Rep4121-25
    5Norway4103-23
    6San Marino4004-160

    D

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Serbia5320611
    2R. of Ireland5320411
    3Wales514047
    4Austria521217
    5Georgia5023-42
    6Moldova5014-111

    E

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Poland4310510
    2Montenegro421157
    3Denmark420226
    4Romania412125
    5Armenia4103-63
    6Kazakhstan4022-82

    F

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1England4310610
    2Slovenia422028
    3Slovakia420256
    4Lithuania4121-25
    5Scotland4112-24
    6Malta4004-90

    G

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Spain54101713
    2Italy5410913
    3Israel530209
    4Albania5203-46
    5Macedonia5104-43
    6Liechtenstein5005-180

    H

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Belgium44002012
    2Greece4310710
    3Bos-Herze421137
    4Cyprus4103-53
    5Estonia4103-103
    6Gibraltar4004-150

    I

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Croatia54101013
    2Iceland5311210
    3Ukraine522138
    4Turkey522128
    5Finland5014-51
    6Kosovo5014-121
    View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

