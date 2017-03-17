FA Cup: Chelsea v Tottenham semi-final live on BBC One

Dele Alli scored twice as Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 at White Hart Lane in January

The FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham at Wembley Stadium will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The London derby kicks off 17:15 GMT on Saturday, 22 April.

Spurs are only one of four clubs to beat Premier League leaders Chelsea this season - a 2-0 victory in January.

The second Wembley semi-final between Arsenal and Manchester City will be shown on BT Sport, kicking off at 15:00 GMT on Sunday 23 April, with highlights later that evening on BBC One.

Tottenham won the 1967 FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the final at Wembley, while the Blues beat Spurs 5-1 in a semi-final at the new stadium on their way to winning the competition in 2012.

It is the third meeting between the sides the season - Chelsea won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in November - while Spurs will hope to have striker Harry Kane back from an ankle injury.

Football Focus will come live from Wembley on the Saturday as part of the build-up to the semi-final.

Chelsea beat holders Manchester United 1-0 on Monday to reach the semi-finals as Tottenham thrashed League One side Millwall 6-0 in their quarter-final on Sunday.