Former Man Utd captain Roy Keane says Jose Mourinho talks rubbish

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is "talking rubbish" by complaining about the club's fixture schedule, says former captain Roy Keane.

United beat FC Rostov on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League but lost Paul Pogba to injury.

Mourinho said "fatigue has a price" and they will "probably lose" Sunday's game at Middlesbrough which kicks off at 12:00 GMT - a fourth game in 11 days.

Keane said: "Why do we have to listen to that garbage?"

After drawing the first leg in Rostov 1-1 last Thursday on a pitch the Russian Premier League have now said is too bad to be used, United played with 10 men for nearly an hour of their 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Chelsea after Ander Herrera was sent off at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho then discovered there was no plane to take his players back to Manchester. They made the journey by coach and did not arrive until 4am on Tuesday morning.

Midfielder Pogba will miss the Premier League game at Middlesbrough after picking up a hamstring injury in the 1-0 win over Rostov at Old Trafford, while defender Daley Blind suffered a suspected concussion.

However, Keane, who made 480 appearances and won seven league titles, a European Cup and four FA Cups in a 12-year United career, feels Mourinho is making excuses and that his former club could have beaten Rostov, eighth in the Russian Premier League, with a reserve side.

Keane, who was suspended for United's dramatic victory over Bayern Munich in the 1999 final, told ITV: "What he is talking about is utter nonsense.

"He is manager of one of the biggest clubs on the planet. They've had an easy ride in the cups, with a lot of home draws.

"Maybe the club's too big for him. I'm sick to death of him. Manchester United reserves could have won that game."