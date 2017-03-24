Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales

Neil Taylor was sent off for a high tackle on Seamus Coleman

Wales' hopes of World Cup qualification look increasingly remote following a goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland, whose captain Seamus Coleman suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury after a wild tackle that led to Neil Taylor being sent off.

The hosts seemed content to play for a draw as their deep-lying and stubborn defence shackled Wales - and the visitors' lack of creativity and incision contributed to an underwhelming encounter.

Gareth Bale twice went close for Wales, but their task became a daunting one after 69 minutes as Taylor was shown a straight red card for his lunge on Coleman, who was carried off on a stretcher.

That incident lit the fuse for a tempestuous atmosphere that appeared to inspire the Republic, but despite their push for a late winner, Martin O'Neill's side had to settle for a point and second place in Group D.

They lost top spot after Serbia's victory in Georgia earlier on Friday but they remain four points ahead of Wales.

For Chris Coleman's side, a fourth successive draw of the campaign is another setback in their stuttering bid to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

