World Cup Qualifying - European - Group D
R. of Ireland0Wales0

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales

By Dafydd Pritchard

BBC Wales Sport at the Aviva Stadium

Wales
Neil Taylor was sent off for a high tackle on Seamus Coleman

Wales' hopes of World Cup qualification look increasingly remote following a goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland, whose captain Seamus Coleman suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury after a wild tackle that led to Neil Taylor being sent off.

The hosts seemed content to play for a draw as their deep-lying and stubborn defence shackled Wales - and the visitors' lack of creativity and incision contributed to an underwhelming encounter.

Gareth Bale twice went close for Wales, but their task became a daunting one after 69 minutes as Taylor was shown a straight red card for his lunge on Coleman, who was carried off on a stretcher.

That incident lit the fuse for a tempestuous atmosphere that appeared to inspire the Republic, but despite their push for a late winner, Martin O'Neill's side had to settle for a point and second place in Group D.

They lost top spot after Serbia's victory in Georgia earlier on Friday but they remain four points ahead of Wales.

For Chris Coleman's side, a fourth successive draw of the campaign is another setback in their stuttering bid to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

More to follow.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland

  • 23Randolph
  • 2ColemanSubstituted forChristieat 72'minutes
  • 4O'Shea
  • 3Keogh
  • 17Ward
  • 18MeylerBooked at 46minsSubstituted forMcGeadyat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Whelan
  • 19Walters
  • 13Hendrick
  • 5McClean
  • 9Long

Substitutes

  • 1Westwood
  • 7McGeady
  • 8McCarthy
  • 10Doyle
  • 11Horgan
  • 12Christie
  • 14Egan
  • 15Hourihane
  • 16Doyle
  • 20Hayes
  • 21O'Dowda
  • 22Pearce

Wales

  • 1Hennessey
  • 5Chester
  • 6Williams
  • 4Davies
  • 2Gunter
  • 7Allen
  • 16LedleySubstituted forRichardsat 72'minutes
  • 3TaylorBooked at 69mins
  • 10RamseyBooked at 56mins
  • 11BaleBooked at 68mins
  • 9Robson-KanuSubstituted forVokesat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8King
  • 12Fon Williams
  • 13MacDonald
  • 14Edwards
  • 15Wilson
  • 17Richards
  • 18Vokes
  • 19Collins
  • 20Walsh
  • 21Ward
  • 22Bradshaw
  • 23Woodburn
Referee:
Nicola Rizzoli

Match Stats

Home TeamR. of IrelandAway TeamWales
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Wales 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Wales 0.

Attempt saved. Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.

Booking

Aiden McGeady (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Ashley Williams.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Wales) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Wales. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.

Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Vokes.

Foul by Gareth Bale (Wales).

James McClean (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jazz Richards.

Substitution

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Aiden McGeady replaces David Meyler.

Chris Gunter (Wales) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James McClean (Republic of Ireland).

Attempt missed. Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a cross.

Gareth Bale (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cyrus Christie (Republic of Ireland).

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by James Chester.

Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Chris Gunter.

Attempt blocked. Richard Keogh (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Chris Gunter.

Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Meyler with a headed pass.

Chris Gunter (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Keogh (Republic of Ireland).

Substitution

Substitution, Wales. Jazz Richards replaces Joe Ledley.

Substitution

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Cyrus Christie replaces Seamus Coleman because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Neil Taylor (Wales) is shown the red card.

Foul by Neil Taylor (Wales).

Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Gareth Bale (Wales) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gareth Bale (Wales).

John O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Wales) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.

Attempt missed. Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Find out more

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLGDPts
1France4310510
2Netherlands421147
3Sweden421137
4Bulgaria4202-46
5Belarus4022-42
6Luxembourg4013-41

B

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Switzerland4400612
2Portugal4301139
3Hungary421157
4Faroe Islands4112-64
5Latvia4103-63
6Andorra4004-120

C

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Germany44001612
2Northern Ireland421167
3Azerbaijan4211-27
4Czech Rep4121-25
5Norway4103-23
6San Marino4004-160

D

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Serbia5320611
2R. of Ireland5320411
3Wales514047
4Austria521217
5Georgia5023-42
6Moldova5014-111

E

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Poland4310510
2Montenegro421157
3Denmark420226
4Romania412125
5Armenia4103-63
6Kazakhstan4022-82

F

TeamPWDLGDPts
1England4310610
2Slovenia422028
3Slovakia420256
4Lithuania4121-25
5Scotland4112-24
6Malta4004-90

G

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Spain54101713
2Italy5410913
3Israel530209
4Albania5203-46
5Macedonia5104-43
6Liechtenstein5005-180

H

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Belgium44002012
2Greece4310710
3Bos-Herze421137
4Cyprus4103-53
5Estonia4103-103
6Gibraltar4004-150

I

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Croatia54101013
2Iceland5311210
3Ukraine522138
4Turkey522128
5Finland5014-51
6Kosovo5014-121
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

