Match ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Wales 0.
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales
-
- From the section Football
Wales' hopes of World Cup qualification look increasingly remote following a goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland, whose captain Seamus Coleman suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury after a wild tackle that led to Neil Taylor being sent off.
The hosts seemed content to play for a draw as their deep-lying and stubborn defence shackled Wales - and the visitors' lack of creativity and incision contributed to an underwhelming encounter.
Gareth Bale twice went close for Wales, but their task became a daunting one after 69 minutes as Taylor was shown a straight red card for his lunge on Coleman, who was carried off on a stretcher.
That incident lit the fuse for a tempestuous atmosphere that appeared to inspire the Republic, but despite their push for a late winner, Martin O'Neill's side had to settle for a point and second place in Group D.
They lost top spot after Serbia's victory in Georgia earlier on Friday but they remain four points ahead of Wales.
For Chris Coleman's side, a fourth successive draw of the campaign is another setback in their stuttering bid to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.
More to follow.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland
- 23Randolph
- 2ColemanSubstituted forChristieat 72'minutes
- 4O'Shea
- 3Keogh
- 17Ward
- 18MeylerBooked at 46minsSubstituted forMcGeadyat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Whelan
- 19Walters
- 13Hendrick
- 5McClean
- 9Long
Substitutes
- 1Westwood
- 7McGeady
- 8McCarthy
- 10Doyle
- 11Horgan
- 12Christie
- 14Egan
- 15Hourihane
- 16Doyle
- 20Hayes
- 21O'Dowda
- 22Pearce
Wales
- 1Hennessey
- 5Chester
- 6Williams
- 4Davies
- 2Gunter
- 7Allen
- 16LedleySubstituted forRichardsat 72'minutes
- 3TaylorBooked at 69mins
- 10RamseyBooked at 56mins
- 11BaleBooked at 68mins
- 9Robson-KanuSubstituted forVokesat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8King
- 12Fon Williams
- 13MacDonald
- 14Edwards
- 15Wilson
- 17Richards
- 18Vokes
- 19Collins
- 20Walsh
- 21Ward
- 22Bradshaw
- 23Woodburn
- Referee:
- Nicola Rizzoli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Wales 0.
Attempt saved. Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.
Booking
Aiden McGeady (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Wales) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wales. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Vokes.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Wales).
James McClean (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jazz Richards.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Aiden McGeady replaces David Meyler.
Chris Gunter (Wales) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James McClean (Republic of Ireland).
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a cross.
Gareth Bale (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cyrus Christie (Republic of Ireland).
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by James Chester.
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Chris Gunter.
Attempt blocked. Richard Keogh (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Chris Gunter.
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Meyler with a headed pass.
Chris Gunter (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Keogh (Republic of Ireland).
Substitution
Substitution, Wales. Jazz Richards replaces Joe Ledley.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Cyrus Christie replaces Seamus Coleman because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Neil Taylor (Wales) is shown the red card.
Foul by Neil Taylor (Wales).
Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Gareth Bale (Wales) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Wales).
John O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Wales) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.