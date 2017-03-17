Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dembele, Aberdeen, McInnes, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic's top scorer Moussa Dembele has missed out on a France call-up ahead of their matches against Luxembourg and Spain. (Sun)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne hopes manager Derek McInnes remains in charge of the Dons until 2020. (Scotsman)

Inverness CT manager Richie Foran, whose side host Ross County on Saturday, says the Highland encounter is one of the "friendliest derbies", but that has to change. "We must be nasty and ready to battle," he explained. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright hopes his side can overtake fourth-placed Hearts in this season's Scottish Premiership. (Herald)

