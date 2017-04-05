Premier League and Football League: Ups & downs and European qualification

Leicester were unable to defend their Premier League title - but are still in the Champions League

BBC Sport outlines the battles for promotion and relegation - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland.

RECENT PROMOTIONS, RELEGATIONS & TITLES

PREMIER LEAGUE

The top three teams will qualify for the group stage of next season's Champions League, with the fourth-placed team entering in the play-off round.

If Leicester City win the Champions League, or Manchester United win the Europa League but finish outside the top four, they will enter next season's Champions League. If both those sides win their European competitions, the fourth-placed side will be moved to the Europa League.

The fifth-placed team will enter the Europa League at the group stage, as will the FA Cup winners.

Manchester United are already assured of at least a Europa League place after winning the EFL Cup. If they finish in the top four, their place in the Europa League third qualifying round will pass to the sixth-placed team.

The four FA Cup semi-finalists - Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham - are all in contention for Champions League places. If the FA Cup winners and runners-up, and Manchester United, all qualify for Europe by virtue of their league position, the sixth and seventh-placed Premier League sides will also enter the Europa League.

There are no longer any Fair Play places allocated to the Europa League.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to the Championship.

CHAMPIONSHIP

The top two teams will be promoted to the Premier League, with the next four teams entering the play-offs. Newcastle and Brighton are close to guaranteeing at least a play-off place.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to League One. Relegation was confirmed for Rotherham United when they lost 1-0 to Fulham on 1 April.

LEAGUE ONE

The top two teams will be promoted to the Championship, with the next four teams entering the play-offs. Leaders Sheffield United are guaranteed at least a play-off place, and will be promoted on Saturday if they win away to Northampton. They could go up without winning, so long as they match third-placed Fleetwood's result at Oldham.

The bottom four teams will be relegated to League Two - with Coventry and Chesterfield looking likely to fill two of those positions.

LEAGUE TWO

The top three teams will be promoted to League One, with the next four teams entering the play-offs. Leaders Doncaster, guaranteed at least a play-off place, will be promoted if they beat Mansfield on Saturday, 8 April, or if other results go their way.

The bottom two teams will be relegated to the National League.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

The National League champions will be promoted to League Two, with the next four teams entering the play-offs.

The bottom four teams will be relegated, and replaced by the champions and play-off winners of the National League North and South divisions.

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

Celtic clinched their sixth successive Scottish title on 2 April when they beat Hearts 5-0. They will enter next season's Champions League at the second qualifying round.

The Premiership will split in half after the 33rd round of games on 14-16 April, with the top six and the bottom six playing the other teams in their 'half' for a fourth and final time. Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone are certain of finishing in the top six.

The second and third-placed sides will qualify for the Europa League along with the Scottish Cup winners, but there are no longer any Fair Play places allocated to the Europa League.

The bottom side will be relegated to the Scottish Championship, while the 11th-placed side will face the winners of the Championship play-offs over two legs, with the losers condemned to a place in the second tier next season.

SCOTTISH CHAMPIONSHIP

The champions will be promoted to the Premiership.

The third and fourth-placed teams will meet in the first round of the play-offs, with the winners playing the division's second-placed team. Whoever emerges victorious from that two-legged encounter will face the second bottom side in the Premiership - again on a home and away basis - with a spot in the top flight the prize.

Hibernian are guaranteed at least a play-off place, while Falkirk and Morton are close to joining them.

The bottom club will be relegated to League One. The ninth-placed team will enter a play-off with three League One sides.

SCOTTISH LEAGUE ONE

The champions will be promoted to the Championship, while teams finishing second, third and fourth will enter a play-off with the ninth-placed Championship team. Livingston are guaranteed at least a play-off place.

The bottom club will be relegated to League Two. The ninth-placed team will enter a play-off with three League Two sides.

SCOTTISH LEAGUE TWO

The champions will be promoted to League One, while teams finishing second, third and fourth will enter a play-off with the ninth-placed League One team. Forfar and Arbroath are close to making sure of at least a play-off place.

The team finishing bottom will enter a play-off against a candidate club (the winner of a play-off between the Highland and Lowland League champions, or another eligible club nominated by the Scottish Football Association) for the final place in next season's League Two.